Here’s POV Of The Adele Fan Who Was Being Hassled By Security, Forcing Her To Stop The Show

Over the weekend a video from Adele‘s Las Vegas residency went viral after the hit singer stopped mid-performance to reprimand security ‘after’cos they were hassling a zealous concertgoer.

During “Water Under The Bridge” (I’m sorry, but it is a song that demands you sing with your whole CHEST) the Grammy Award winning artist stopped singing and turned her attention to the crowd.

Addressing security, Adele said: “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Could you leave him alone, please?”

Adele stopped her performance of “Water Under The Bridge” to defend a fan from a security guard at her Vegas residency.



“They won’t bother you again, my darling,” she said addressing the fan.

Furthermore she went on to send a message to other concertgoers who may have been bothered by his spirited energy.

“Sorry, guys,” she said. “He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

The incident sparked rich debate online over protocol and how to conduct yourself at a concert. On one hand plenty were quick to condemn the Adele stan for singing loudly and others chimed in by positing – if you can’t let loose at Caesar’s Palace during one of the biggest artist in the world’s residency, where can ya?

The fan in question has now shared his POV and TBH, he was just living his best life. In footage posted to his TikTok account, Juan can be seen enjoying himself while multiple people approach him to be quiet. Responding to the attention he received, Juan doubled down on his behaviour and said he was quite simply loving being in the moment.

"Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I'm also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters."

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see [the] most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten,” he wrote.

“I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

If I’m being totally honest, the people sitting behind him looked like they were attending a funeral. I know Adele’s music doesn’t exactly invoke ‘get up and rave’ energy but at the very least I’d be up on my haunches, violently sobbing as I remember all of my past failed relationships.

Music means something different to everyone, so let’s make sure concerts are a safe and inclusive space to let people enjoy it how they see fit.