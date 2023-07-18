Singer Miranda Lambert Stopped Her Show To Call Out Fans Taking A Selfie, Sparking An Online Debate

There’s been a lot of discussion about what constitutes appropriate behaviour at live music gigs recently. Stemming from incidents like Bebe Rexha being hit in the face with a phone, and someone chucking their mother’s ashes on stage at P!nk, it turns out it’s a very important discussion to have – even if it is the same one we have with toddlers.



And while many celebs, including Adele, are now actively calling out bad behaviour at gigs (as they SHOULD) the most recent call out by country singer Miranda Lambert has me a lil’ bit confused.



On Sunday, Miranda was performing a gig at her Las Vegas residency when she stopped after the first verse of her emotional song “Tin Man” after noticing a few girls were taking selfies.



“I’m gonna stop right here for a second,” she said, before apologising to her pianist for the interruption.



“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.



“Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”



If you think it sounds a bit harsh with the quotes written out, here’s the TikTok.

According to the New York Post, the girls who received the chiding from the singer left the show after this call-out along with several other fans who weren’t impressed with how the interaction went down.



The clip was posted online and swiftly went viral, racking up over two million views.



It has caused a discussion about whether taking selfies at the performance was appropriate. While many people thought that Lambert’s behaviour was a bit Karen-esque and uncalled for, others believed that she was well within her right to chastise the selfie-takers.

While I believe it’s tremendously important to show respect for the performers on stage, I think calling out women who have paid to attend one of her shows for wanting to commemorate the moment is super shitty behaviour.



I may be a multi-tasking queen but I can 100 per cent take a selfie and listen. Just ask my boyfriend.

In all seriousness, going to a music gig isn’t just about listening. If it was, girlie pop wouldn’t be wearing sparkly books and a gorgeous cunt-ry fringe dress. It’s about a holistic experience, and often, it’s one you share with your family and friends. You get dressed up, you go out to dinner, maybe even order a cocktail. It’s a night to commemorate – especially in Vegas of all places.



In my opinion, the girls were doing nothing to impact Miranda or the people around them. I think it’s a kinda mean to call them out publicly in front of thousands of people for doing something that they were well within their right to do.



After all, if it wasn’t for gals like that who felt so stoked to be at a show to be snappin’ some pics, she wouldn’t be paid the mega-bucks to do a Vegas residency anyway.



But look, if Miranda really does feel strongly about this issue there’s an alternative to schooling fans in public – She could ban phone use at her gig entirely.



Musicians like Jack White have enforced a phone ban at their gigs so that the experience is more authentic and they’re not performing to a sea of phones. In fact, he even uses special locking pouches for people to stuff their gadgets into before they enter the venue.



Now that’s a better solution than calling out girls who just wanna have fun if you ask me.