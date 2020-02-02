Adam Sandler has secured a deal to produce and star in another four Netflix-exclusive films, which I guess is good news if you’re an Adam Sandler fan.

Despite never having met a legitimate Adam Sandler fan in my entire life, Netflix reckons users have spent two billion hours watching his films since the premiere of The Ridiculous 6 back in 2015.

Netflix has decided they’re giving the people what they want, ordering four more exclusive films through Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said, according to Variety. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with ‘Murder Mystery.’ So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Netflix is keeping tight lipped about the details of the four new films, but the upcoming Hubbie Halloween will be produced under his previous deal, so you can expect an additional four films after its release later this year.

His most recent film Uncut Gems grossed nearly $48 million the first six weeks after its US release, and has already received a warm welcome since making its Netflix debut on Friday. But thanks to the fact that he was snubbed of an Oscar, we’re now getting four more films.

Back in December, Sandler told Howard Stern that he’d come back to make a really bad film if he was snubbed for an Oscar for Uncut Gems. So I guess it’s time we prepare ourselves for the worst.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f–king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them,” he warned.

Well, he fucking warned us. Prepare yourselves.

I did the (very basic) maths and there are currently 17 films on Netflix starring Adam Sandler. Is that not enough? Do we really need another four?