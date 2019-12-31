If you love top ten lists – and really, who doesn’t? – the you’ll be thrilled to learn that Netflix has just revealed a whole heap of data about its most popular TV shows and movies for the year. Did your favourite make the cut? Have a read and find out.

As of the end of 2019, the service’s most popular title is Murder Mystery. The comedy-mystery, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, was viewed by 30,869,863 accounts in its first three days. That’s officially the biggest ever opening for a Netflix film.

Unsurprisingly, Stranger Things season three comes in at number two, and the Michael Bay film 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, is number three. The Disney film The Incredibles 2 takes the number four spot.

“Popularity” in the context of this list is measured by the number of people who watched at least two minutes of a movie or TV show in its first 28 days of release, so even if you got bored and switched off, your two minutes’ viewing will still count.

That also means that some of the figures for newer shows and movies are projections based on existing data, so we’ll just have to trust them.

In terms of TV shows, Netflix original The Witcher came in at number two, right behind Stranger Things. The Witcher dethroned The Mandalorian as the most popular streaming show in the world this week, so there’s clearly a lot of interest in Henry Cavill‘s rig.

Other popular TV series include The Umbrella Academy, You, Dead To Me and 13 Reasons Why. The non-fiction category features such shows as Tidying Up With Marie Kondo and Nailed It, but interestingly, not Queer Eye.

The complete lists are as follows:

Overall Netflix Top 10:

1. Murder Mystery

2. Stranger Things 3

3. 6 Underground

4. The Incredibles 2

5. The Irishman

6. The Witcher

7. Triple Frontier

8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

9. The Umbrella Academy

10. The Highwaymen

Top 10 TV series:

1. Stranger Things 3

2. The Witcher

3. The Umbrella Academy

4. Dead to Me

5. You: Season 2

6. When They See Us

7. Unbelievable

8. Sex Education

9. 13 Reasons Why

10. Raising Dion

Top 10 movies:

1. Murder Mystery

2. 6 Underground

3. The Incredibles 2

4. The Irishman

5. Triple Frontier

6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

7. The Highwaymen

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. Wreck-It Ralph 2

10. Secret Obsession

Top 10 non-fiction shows:

1. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

2. Jailbirds

3. Rhythm + Flo

4. You vs. Wild

5. Nailed It!: Season 3

6. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

7. Awake: The Million Dollar Game

8. Sugar Rush Christmas

9. Prank Encounters

10. Sugar Rush: Season 2

Top 10 documentary series:

1. Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

2. Our Planet

3. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

4. HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé

5. Don’t F–k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer: Limited Series

6. Abducted in Plain Sight

7. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

8. The Family: Limited Series

9. Street Food: Volume 1: Asia

10. Kevin Hart: Don’t F–k This Up

Top 10 comedy specials:

1. Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones

2. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

3. Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All

4. Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

5. Amy Schumer: Growing

6. Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

7. Aziz Ansari: Right Now

8. Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

9. Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

10. Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Top 10 international releases:

1. Mighty Little Bheem

2. Kidnapping Stella

3. Always a Witch

4. Mirage

5. Burn Out

6. High Seas

7. Como caído del cielo

8. Money Heist: Part 3

9. Quicksand

10 The Rain: Season 2