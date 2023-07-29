Sandwich joint, Subway, is giving one lucky fan a chance to win a lifetime supply of nommie sammiches. BUT there’s a ‘yuuuge catch that can be deemed as super cursed. Like, as cursed as that videotape from The Ring.

READ MORE A US Subway Store Has Pissed Off The Internet After Joking About The Titanic Sub On Its Signs

The American fast food joint recently announced a contest where one mega fan could win a butt-load of subs. Literally, a lifetime supply.

However, in order to enter this enticing competition, there’s a catch that’ll definitely change your life in one way or another.

According to the Subway competition website, it announced that it would supply one fan with a shit-ton of subs if they agree to legally change their first name to “Subway”.

“During the Promotion Period, visit subwaynamechange.com and complete an official entry form, including your full name, email address and date of birth. Then, agree that ‘if selected, I hereby commit to changing my first name to Subway!’ and submit the entry form,” the competition rules read.

Although I imagine the prize as a massive ute packed with steak, cheese and pastrami subs, the website states that the “lifetime supply” would be in the form of $50,000 Subway gift cards. The winner of the competition will cop an extra $750 to cover the legal costs of their name change.

But wait! There’s more!

The competition website also says that the potential winner of the comp “must first agree to such background check” and that the chosen super fan must provide proof of the legal name change within four months of winning the comp.

Unfortunately, for Aussie super fans, the comp is only open to residents of the US. The contest is also running for a short period of time, with the website officially opening on August 1 and closing on August 4.

READ MORE The VIC TikToker Who Went Viral For Her Subway Order Has Improved Upon Her Famous Recipe

Hmmm, changing your name for a lifetime supply of subs? I don’t know, mate.

In 2018, Chatime Australia ran a similar competition. If anyone tattoed a specific design onto their bum cheek they would be rewarded a yearly supply of bubble tea.

Every now and then, I absolutely froth over a chicken teriyaki on Italian herb with Swiss cheese and sweet ranch sauce — ugh, my mouth is salivating right now — and every time I get it once, I must have it as a snack throughout the whole week.

I wouldn’t call myself obsessed. However, I know a bunch of people who worship the sandwich shop, like people who are balls deep in the meatball subs.

I think if the Subway comp included the cookies that literally ooze choccie goodness, plus allowing everyone in the world to apply, I reckon it would become the Hunger Games 2.0.