A US Subway Store Has Pissed Off The Internet After Joking About The Titanic Sub On Its Signs

A Subway store in the United States has made a big mistake (huge) with a sign appearing to make fun of the lives lost in the OceanGate submarine tragedy last month.

Want to know what it said?

Do you?



“Our subs don’t implode.”

Subway! Naughty! Bad! Inappropriate!

For legal reasons, I have to say that the sign is seemingly referring to the OceanGate submarine which lost contact with its mothership less than two hours after embarking for the ocean floor.

But we’ve all got brains, yeah? The Titanic sub imploded causing five people to die and I’m struggling to think of any sandwich which has had an association with an implosion. Creative thinking has been used for this colossal fuckup.

Twitter has been having a field day over this one, understandably, questioning why the store would make a joke out of something as serious as the loss of life.

The Subway store is in Rincon, Georgia and has since removed the sign’s message after it became clear what a dumb boo-boo they had made.

As reported by Fox News, a statement from Subway confirmed that the franchise has been metaphorically slapped on the wrist for this mistake.

“We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business,” the statement said.

“The sign has since been removed.”

Deary me. If any business owners or store managers or people simply in charge of signs or marketing slogans are reading this, making fun of the sub deaths is not going to boost sales.

You may make worldwide news but for all the wrong reasons… much like — nope she’s not doing it. Thank you and have a good day.

Image Source: Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images