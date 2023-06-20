Rescue Teams Aim To Locate Five Missing People On A Deep Sea Expedition To The Titanic Wreck

A rescue operation has been launched to help locate five people who have gone missing during an underwater tourist expedition to the Titanic wreckage site.



In a press conference, Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed that search parties for the group have been deployed by both the US and Canada.

“It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board,” Rear Admiral Mauger said, per the ABC.

“Our aerial assets that are being deployed have the capability to do both visual and radar searches, and the Canadian asset has the ability to drop sonar buoys and listen.”



The group set out on their voyage to the Titanic wreck on Sunday morning with a company called OceanGate, which specialise in deploying tourist submersibles for deep-sea expeditions. And for those who don’t know, a submersible is a vessel pretty similar to a submarine but needs a mother ship to leave and return to port.

An official statement by OceanGate stated that their “entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families.”

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” it wrote.



“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.



“We are working towards the safe return of the crew members.”

OceanGate advisor David Concannon has told reporters that the sub has a 96-hour oxygen supply. It’s been more than 34 hours since the ship lost communications with OceanGate. They lost communications only an hour and 45 minutes after its dive began.



The missing submersible was using Elon Musk‘s Starlink satellites for its voyage.

British billionaire Hamish Harding has been confirmed by his family and company Action Aviation as one of the passengers on board. He also posted to his Facebook a day prior that he would be on the expedition. The other passengers are yet to be identified publically.



The tour to the wreckage, which reportedly costs $189,000 to $292,000 a head, has run before in 2021 and 2022. Following the tour’s success, OceanGate announced that the journey in their submersible would run annually to the site.



The expedition is touted as being similar to space travel, showing the mysteries of the deep ocean.



Here’s to hoping the rescue teams find the lost crew and bring them to safety ASAP.



