‘Presumed Human Remains’ From The Titan Submersible Implosion Have Been Returned To Shore

Our friends over at the US Coast Guard have pulled up what it believes to be “human remains” alongside shattered pieces and debris from the Titan submersible.

The debris was pulled up to shore at a Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on Wednesday.

US Coast Guard Chief Captain Jason Neubauer confirmed in a statement that the debris contained “presumed human remains”.

“I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths,” he said.

“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

The Titan submersible was reportedly found 3,810 metres underwater and 488 metres away from the Titanic wreckage, which it was down there to see.

The US Coast Guard plans to analyse the materials pulled from the ocean for clues as to what exactly happened.

“Certainly all the instruments on any deep sea vehicle, they record data. They pass up data,” Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution representative Carl Hartsfield said in a statement.

“So the question is, is there any data available? And I really don’t know the answer to that question.”

I’m sure we absolutely haven’t heard the last of this awful tragedy.

(Image: Getty Images / Jordan Pettitt).