Good News Sub Fiends, This Subway Is Slinging $1 Pulled Pork Subs To The First 1000 Ppl That Rock Up

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Subway to provide you with the pulled pork goodness.

Winter, that chilly rascal. I’m writing this with a hot water bottle on my lap and earmuffs on in my own house by the way. I’m literally at risk of frostbite just sitting in front of my computer right now. And no I’m not being dramatic!

The one good thing about all this cold weather is comfort food. I’m talking pasta, I’m talking roasts, I’m talking pulled pork. Yeah, that’s right, pulled pork! Pork that has been pulled. Great stuff.

Good thing the icons at Subway are introducing a new pulled pork sub this winter. A fabulous meaty alternative to pulled jackfruit, the sub features mouthwateringly tender pork shoulder cooked for eight hours in smokey BBQ spices. I have never in my life cooked anything for eight hours and my God do I applaud the commitment.

They’re gonna be celebrating the new sub by literally giving it away for $1 at their Sydney Olympic Park restaurant at the first State of Origin game of the season, kicking off at 5pm on June 8. One singular dollar! How is it possible? You can’t get anything for one dollar these days (OK grandma let’s get you back to bed).

There’s gonna be 1000 of these $1 pulled pork bad boys on offer and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The mad lads are also going to be giving away free cookies and water until they run out.

If you’re heading to the game, make sure you swing by Subway in Olympic Park to get your little mitts on the new pulled pork sub for $1. You can thank me later.