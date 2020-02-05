Every now and again something truly ungodly passes the desks here at PEDESTRIAN.TV and today, my friends, was one of those days.We got our grubby little hands on one of those insane Nutella doughnut buckets and it was bonkers yummo. Well it would have been but I got in a half hour late and everyone demolished it before I got a good look at it.

The bucket was crammed full of fresh cinnamon doughnuts, crushed Oreos, and smothered in gooey hazelnut Nutella and looked bloody amazing – or so I was told by the time I got into the office after flying to Sydney from Melbourne.

I guess I’ll just have to believe my workmates because by the time I raced over to the kitchen, it looked like this:

These bad boys were made by Dessert Boxes to celebrate World Nutella Day (which is today, by the way) and sadly are a very limited edition bucket of sugar with only 30 of them made in total. So I guess I’m never going to get the full experience of the heavenly doughnut and Nutella bucket.

Not like this level of glory, at least.

I sure hope my lovely workmates, who definitely didn’t have to wake up at 4am to get a flight in time to (kinda) make the 9am start, had a nice time with this bucket over their morning coffees.

And for those of you who are celebrating World Nutella Day with one of the other 29 buckets out there in the country, I hope the sugar high and immediate crash was worth it (I bet it bloody was).

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to the shops to get my own personal tub of Nutella, a six pack of doughies, and a packet of Oreos so I can hobble together my own version of this.

Maybe I can wash out the bucket and make another one. Is that too sad?