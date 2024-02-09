At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I love sandwiches. Like the blank canvas before a painter, those two slices of bread present a world of infinite culinary delights. Some bacon, lettuce and tomato? Maybe a bit of poached chicken, rocket and mayo? A slice of devon and tomato sauce? All great options.

I particularly love toasted sandwiches. I don’t care if I burn the roof of my mouth on melted cheese every time I have one, I will never stop. Unfortunately, I’m burdened with limited space in my kitchen. My faithful toastie maker isn’t an A-tier appliance like the kettle or microwave, so it gets shunted to the back of a cupboard. So when I do feel a hankering for a toastie, it’s always a bit of a hassle to pull out.

This is why a microwave toastie maker has truly changed my life. Small and efficient, this thing is truly a lunchtime game-changer.

Here’s everything you need to know about microwave toastie makers and where to buy one.

What is a microwave toastie maker and how does it work?

Buddy, it does exactly what it says on the tin. Make your sandwich, put it between the grill plates and then chuck it into the microwave. You’ll let it go for a couple of minutes, before flipping over the toasted sandwich and then running the microwave again. The grill plates are covered by a protective silicone cover with two side clips that’ll help compress your sandwich and seal it up.

How long you need to stick it in the microwave will depend on how toasted you want your sandwich to be and how strong your appliance is. Cooking times range from around one-and-a-half to three minutes before you flip the thing over and run it again.

The downside, when compared to a normal toastie maker, is that you can only cook one sandwich at a time and there’s a limit on how many times you should use the microwave toaster in a row.

The easiest way to make sure you don’t mess up your lunch is to just follow the instructions you’re given. For example, Morphy Richards recommends that you don’t use its microwave-toasted sandwich maker more than four times in a row, and only up to 10 minutes continuously. So unless you’re operating on Shaggy and Scooby-Doo levels of hunger, you should be fine.

Wait, isn’t sticking metal in the microwave a bad idea?

Correct! Chucking a piece of metal in a microwave is a terrible idea. Unless you’re specifically looking to destroy your microwave, in which case, it’s a good idea.

But you want us to put metal into the microwave?

Yes, but it’s safe, I promise. As long as the grill plates are fully inside the silicone covers, you don’t have to worry about it sparking up. The world’s top sandwich scientists worked on it (I assume).

However, you’ll want to use oven mitts or the like when taking the toastie maker out of the microwave and be very careful when opening it up. The silicone can get hot, and the grill plates are much, much hotter. Leave it to stand and cool down for a bit.

Once you’re done with with microwave toaster (and it’s no longer face-meltingly hot), just slip the grill plates out of the silicone cover and give them a wash.

Where can you buy a microwave toastie maker?

Morphy Richards MICO Toastie

Eezee’s Muncheez Microwave Toastie Maker

