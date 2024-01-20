A Reddit Thread Of The Most Underrated Food Products In Aus Grocery Stores Is Popping Off Online

A community thread listing the most underrated foods available on Aussie supermarket shelves is doing the rounds on Reddit and we have a patriotic duty to share the highlights with you. It is truly the least we can do.

This week, Redditor Painsomnia started the colourful discussion on the r/Australia subreddit.

In case you didn’t know, r/Australia is inarguably one of the best sources of news, drama and chaos in Aussie internet circles. Aside from PEDESTRIAN.TV, of course.

What we got next was a bountiful list, a melting pot – if you will, of everyday ingredients we’d otherwise overlook on our trudge through the supermarket aisles.

The most upvoted suggestion was Arnott’s Malt-O-Milk Biscuits, described by one user as “perfect [to] dunk into coffee ☕ Melt in your mouth malty goodness 👄”.

And yes, those emojis were part of the quote.

These kinda look like something your grandma would put in a metal biscuit tin but in my old age (26) and with my ever-refining palette pushing me in the way of becoming a full-time tea drinker, I can see the appeal.

Look familiar? Me neither tbh.

The silver medal-winning supermarket suggestion was “Aldi plain salted lentil chips”, formally known as Snackrite Lentil Chips Sea Salt.

They are described by their assessor as “incredibly tasty and you can easily eat a whole bag” which sounds like the perfect pairing to a day spent on the couch in front of the TV.

A few other notable supermarket suggestions included Loacker’s Chocolate Tortina Original biscuits and Gran Pasticceria Creme Noisette Chocolate Wafer Biscuit, Arnott’s Country Cheese Crackers, MasterFoods Onion Salt Blend (best served sprinkled over tomatoes, Masterfoods Moroccan Seasoning (dusted over veggies and lamb), Kewpie Mayonnaise (the type you use to make sushi), Panko Breadcrumbs, Aldi Choceur Dark Chocolate Mini Bars and finally Lao Gan Ma Chilli Oil.

There should be enough in there to keep you busy sampling until 2025…

Who says Australia has no culture?

Image: Chameleonseye via iStock