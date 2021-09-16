Ice cream gods, Messina, have created a masterpiece worthy of hanging in the Louvre… I give you the Iced VoVo Bavarian Cake.

This cake is screaming Aussie 1980s dinner party, and you just know Women’s Day would’ve had this on the front cover of their mag back in the day.

It’s layers and layers of bavarian cream heaven, topped with that Iced VoVo classic combination of jam, pink fondant and desiccated coconut.

To nab this sexy delight you’ll need to subscribe to Messina’s mailing list, and you’ll get an email when telling you exactly when the cake drops.

If a delicious bavarian cake doesn’t tickle your fancy, then you can still grab Messina’s famous gelato through Deliveroo and UberEats.

Give yaselves a little Messina lockdown treat, you deserve it.