An Australian woman has truly won isolation by inventing an incredible recipe for Iced VoVo tarts.

Iced Vovos are arguably one of the best biscuits to ever exist. They may not be your favourite, but you’re never going to find them left over at the bottom of the biscuit tin.

But Aussie home baker Deb Spowart has upped the ante with an incredible recipe for Iced Vovo tarts that’s as simple as it is delicious.

Deb Spowart shared the recipe on the Budget Friendly Meals Australia Facebook page on Sunday night, where it quickly received ample praise from fellow bikkie lovers.

“I grew up sneaking Iced VoVo biscuits out of my Gran’s pantry. A delicious biscuit base, strip of jam, marshmallow top, sprinkled with coconut. I still love them!”

The recipe features cheap, easy to find ingredients that you can pick up at Woolies, Coles or wherever you do your weekly grocery shop. And honestly, even if you’re shit at baking, you’ll struggle to fuck this one up.

Deb’s Iced VoVo Tarts:

Ingredients:

16 mini tart shells

100 grams of marshmallows

50 grams of raspberry jam

20ml cream

Desiccated coconut

Method:

Fill tart shells with 1 tsp of raspberry jam in the bottom of each. Add 100g of pink marshmallows into a bowl with 20ml of thickened/pouring cream. Heat in the microwave incrementally until melted, stirring to ensure a lump-free consistency. Spoon the marshmallow cream over the jam, ensuring even coverage. Sprinkle desiccated coconut on top to finish.

These delicious treats will last in the fridge for up to five days, but nobody will judge if you eat the whole batch in one day.

If you’re in the mood to make your own Arnott’s-inspired biscuits, you can also try your hand at making the Scotch Finger and the Monte Carlo biscuit for your next Zoom tea party.