Messina has unveiled yet another cookie pie, the red velvet kind, and I’m going to ask Dan Andrews if I’m allowed to make it my intimate partner for lockdown.

Get ready for the treaty of your dreams, the Red Velvet Cookie Pie features: a dense red velvet and choc chip cookie pie, filled with a thick layer of cream cheese custard. Scoop a big serving of vanilla gelato on top and you’ve got yourself the perfect dessert.

Thankfully, I don’t actually have an intimate partner for lockdown, so this cookie pie can be mine. I promise you, that’s not as depressing as it sounds.

At the moment you can’t obviously head into Messina stores to grab gelato, but there’s plenty of other options to get your dairy fix. Not only can you order Messina’s famous cookie pies, but you can also grab gelato through Deliveroo and UberEats.

The Messina Red Velvet kit comes in three bundles, with either a 500ml tub, 1 litre tub or 1.5 litre tub – ranging from $38 to $48. If I were you, I’d opt for the heftier option.

Another thing to note, Messina is breaking up orders into time slots depending on your location, so double check the time for your store here.

Pre-order your Red Velvet Cookie Pie via the Messina website, Monday September 13.