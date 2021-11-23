Friends and food fiends alike, I’ve got some good news for ya: Menulog has decided to unleash a heap of awards for the best takeaway joints across the country. The best part? The results are consumer-voted, which means the people have spoken, so it’s time for us to listen.

The awards are called the Menulogies, which is pretty apt, and range from ‘top cuisines ordered while watching award shows’ to ‘best meal to order after getting dumped’.

Half of the awards are based on some pretty nifty data, while the consumer’s choice award for best takeaway joint is 100% based on we, the people.

Shooketh that Mr Q’s Restaurant in Leichhardt, NSW didn’t make the list. That place fkn slaps, and it deserves every award under the sun.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the best takeaway joints according to Menulog users. Did ya fave grub hub make the list?

NSW – Absolut Indian, Hammondville

VIC – Schnitz Burwood One, Burwood East

QLD – Randhawa's Indian Cuisine, Hope Island

WA – Mario's Pizza, Dianella

SA – Cafe Verde Pizzeria, Fairview Park

NT – Grill Me Crazy, Alice Springs

TAS – Launnie Kebab House, Kings Meadows

ACT – fricken, Braddon

And here are the themed Menulogies that use a whole range of data to determine who the rightful winner should be.

Best Meal To Order After Getting Dumped – a Dinner for One from Loz’s Fish & Chip Shop in Sunbury, Victoria.

This one is based on the most-ordered dish on December 11, which is unofficially ‘break-up day’. You’ll find out why in a couple of days, Sarah.

Best Munchies To Order At 4:20pm – the Sneaky Signature Burger from Sneaky Burger Co in Albion Park NSW.

This award feels pretty targeted, but hey, when in Albion Park.

Best Noods Sent – the Spicy Noodles from Kinn Green Hills in East Maitland, NSW

Brb, heading straight to East Maitland. I never knew anything was there until now.

Top Cuisines Ordered While Watching Award Shows – Chicken Schnitzel from Hanson Pizza and Pasta Bar in Woodville North, SA

Not gonna lie, an award show parmi sounds fkn bomb.

Cuisine Of The Year – Pizza from Hanson Pizza and Pasta Bar in Woodville North, SA

Best New Dish – Biscoff Apple Crumble Pizza from Rashay's in Greenway, ACT

Of all the iconic Rashay’s joints littered across the country, why are we awarding the odd one that’s smack-bang in the middle of the ACT?

Best Supporting Dish – Dirty Fries from Burger Urge in Wodonga, VIC

And there you have it folks, the best dishes across the country according to Menulog. They say whoever visits them all is granted eternal life and immunity from food poisoning, but that’s just a hot rumour.