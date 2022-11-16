Well Fuck, Deliveroo Has Shut Down All Operations In Australia In A Truly Unexpected Decision

It seems the power of Katy Perry‘s Menulog jingle was just too much, because Deliveroo has announced it’s pulled out of Australia — effective immediately. Cancel your takeaway plans.

The company sent an email to customers on Wednesday evening saying it had made the “difficult” decision to leave Australia.

It said it was “doing business in challenging economic conditions, which requires [it] to take difficult decisions”.

“In Australia, we have concluded that achieving a sustainable position of leadership in the market is not possible without a disproportionate level of investment which would have highly uncertain returns,” it added.

Iiiinteresting.

Deliveroo Australia is now in voluntary administration. While you can still download Deliveroo on Apple’s Australian app store, the app is showing a “there’s a problem” message.

According to Deliveroo, customers will no longer be able to place orders — which is definitely also the vibe of the app.

It said customers can still access their account data for another six months, but after that all customer accounts will be closed.

Of course, the news leaves a whole bunch of questions about how both riders and restaurants will be impacted in the wake of Deliveroo’s decision.

However, the company’s decision to pull out of Australia isn’t completely unprecedented.

As reported by the ABC, Deliveroo ended its operations in Spain and The Netherlands earlier this year, and left Germany back in 2019.

“This was a difficult decision and not one we have taken lightly,” said chief operating officer Eric French in a media statement.

“We want to thank all our employees, consumers, riders and restaurant and grocery partners who have been involved with the Australian operations over the past seven years.

“Our focus is now on making sure our employees, riders and partners are supported throughout this process.”