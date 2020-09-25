In good news for anyone who needs the slightest bit of clearance to order in their dinner, lunch, or breakfast in bed, Menulog is doing its first-ever ‘Free Delivery Fest’ which does pretty much what it says on the tin. It’s 72 straight hours of free delivery. That’s three days. Not bad, not bad at all.

Kicking off at precisely 12.01am on Tuesday, September 29 if you y’know happen to be awake and suddenly very hungry, Menulog will be nixing the delivery fees for any Menulog-delivered order (which is pretty much everything except KFC, I think) across all states and territories except Western Australia.

Which is great news for me, a person who once dropped over $20 on a single burrito because it had like an $8 delivery fee. The cravings were strong and very real, and sometimes you just have to treat yourself, you know?

If you’re not sure which stores are participating in the free delivery bonanza, don’t stress ‘cos the app has taken the hard work out of it for you too. All you have to do is keep your eyes peeled for the ‘Free Delivery’ icon on the restaurant’s listing on Menulog, and you’re good to go.

I guess it’s like Tightass Tuesday just being drawn out for three whole days, really. And at this point in the year, what even is time anymore? Isn’t life all just one impossibly-long Tuesday? And shouldn’t we deserve a little treat for enduring this entire year that’s just been Tuesday after Tuesday for about eight months now? The answer is yes, we do.

But like all good things, it’s here for a fun time and not a long time. Which means the free delivery boon will wrap up at 11.59pm on Thursday, October 1. This is absolutely the kind of meal prep I prefer to do (instead of bland veggies and protein in a dozen containers).