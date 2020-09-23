Being in Melbourne isn’t fun right now. It’s boring and kind of bleak. Sure, we can go hang out with a person in a park, but that’s about all we’ve got going on for us at the moment. We’re all doing the right thing by staying at home and keep our distance, but it sucks. So you know what? We deserve treats. In fact, it’s the rest of Australia’s duty to shout us treats. And thanks to Peters Ice Cream, there now exists a way to bestow bulk treats upon Melburnians without breaking anyone’s bank.

The ice cream behemoth is officially in the delivery business, and they’ve created special packs specifically for Melburnians in need of a wee sweetie.

Each pack is full of the good stuff, and with prices ranging from $32.95 to $41.95, they’re just about the perfect little pickmeup for your Victorian mates near-crippled by the decision of which episode of House Hunters International to stream tonight.

Even better, there’s no delivery fee attached to any of them. It’s one price, as it says on the tin, with no nasty surprises.

The delivery range is pretty vast too, covering any Melbourne location that sits within a 30km radius of Peters’ factory in Mulgrave. And as you can see from the map, that’s a pretty bloody large area indeed.

I tell ya, it’d be a pretty bad day to be, say, someone writing an article like this who just moved to Footscray which happens to be agonisingly just out of that delivery range.

A pretty bad day indeed, to be that hypothetical guy.

The various packs, and their respective lists of included goodies, looks as follows:

Snack Break Pack – $32.95 2 Maxibons 2 Connoisseur Cookies & Cream Sticks 2 Vanilla Drumsticks 2 Maxibon Monster Cookies 2 Oreo Cookies 2 Kit Kat Sticks

Movie Temptation Pack – $36.95 1L Connoisseur Vanilla 1L Connoisseur Cookies & Cream 1.2L Crunchie Ice Cream 1.2L Picnic Ice Cream 1.2L Cadbury Dairy Milk Ice Cream

Cookies & Cream Pack – $32.95 4 Oreo Cookies 1.2L Oreo Ice Cream 2 Maxibon Dares 2 Connoisseur Cookies & Cream Sticks 2 Affogato Drumsticks

Family Time Pack – $32.95 2L Peters Original Neopolitan Ice Cream 1.2L Crunchie Ice Cream 1.2L Picnic Ice Cream 2 Vanilla Drumsticks 2 Milo Super Shake Cups 2 Freddo Heads

Sweet Indulgence Pack – $32.95 1L Connoisseur Vanilla 1L Connoisseur Cookies & Cream 2 Connoisseur Salted Caramel Sticks 2 Connoisseur Cookies & Cream Sticks 2 Queensland Mango and White Choc Sticks



Most of the above packs also come in super-sized XL options as well, in case the your Melbourne mate-in-question is particularly in need of a treat (fair, and reasonable).

But either way, you should strongly consider it.

Shouting your Melbourne mates a treat? It’s the right thing to do.

You can find all the delivery info over at the Peters website.