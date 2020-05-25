You know what would make isolation significantly better? Frozen margaritas. And it turns out they’re pretty bloody easy to make at home, so it looks like taco Tuesday just got quite an upgrade.

As it turns out, you can make frozen margaritas (and probably other frozen cocktails) in an ice-cream maker. Who knew?

The ice cream machine is an often neglected appliance in your kitchen. If you’ve got one, it’s probably gathering dust in the back of the pantry next to the fairy floss machine you just *had* to have (sorry mum), and if you don’t have one, you probably think you’re better off without it. But I’d be willing to bet you didn’t know you could use it to whip up some boozy treats, which is honestly a selling point they should put on the box.

Sure, you can make your cocktails in a blender like a peasant, but then you run the risk of watering it down. However, with an ice cream maker, you can achieve that perfect frozen beverage consistency you’d expect when ordering a frozen margarita at the bar.

Unfortunately, it takes a little more prep work than your usual blender cocktails, but if you’re planning a post-iso dinner party, it’s probably worth the extra effort to impress your mates with some god-tier cocktails.

To turn your favourite cocktail into an adult slushie, all you need to do is add the ingredients into the ice cream maker. If the recipe calls for ice, substitute it for a slightly less-than-equal amount of water and let the machine do the work for you.

Tips:

If your recipe needs sugar, you’ll want to dissolve it in some water to make a syrup first (nobody wants to be crunching on granules of sugar in their frozen margarita).

Ice cream makers take a long time to freeze, so you’ll probably want to keep it in the freezer 24/7 (if you’ve got space), or make sure to put it in at least 24 hours before your next party.

Chuck your booze in the freezer to get it as cold as possible before adding to the recipe, it’ll speed it up a little.

From my experience, pretty much any cocktail tastes better in slushie form, so the world is really your oyster if you’ve got an ice cream maker. You can try your hand at a DIY frosé, a Bailey’s frappe or even frozen Pina Colada. Or, if you’re not quite ambitious enough to make up your own recipe, you can to start with this Ice Cream Maker Frozen Margarita recipe from Costal Living.