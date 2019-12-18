I love Boost, I love it so much (I even have a Boost keep cup) but it’s expensive. It is or I’m just poor – both. But there are alternatives – I’m not talking about shitty, watery juice alternatives – I’m talking about big chunks of frozen fruit, jammed through a machine, turned into ice cream, and devoured poolside. Those were my thoughts when I gazed upon the frozen treat maker from Aldi. Big summer vibe, I tell you what.

Aldi is selling the thingamajig for $29.99, so 30 bucks. I don’t know about you lot but that’s not too bad of a price.

Anywho, how the frozen treat maker works is you chuck some frozen fruit into the machine, it churns it up, spits it out, and wham bam you’ve got ice cream that’s 100 per cent fruit. Or you can chuck it back in the freezer and make icy poles! Fancy ice cubes? Maybe not? Bite-sized cubes of fruit? Maybe yes.

I, myself, will be chucking frozen fruit à la alcohol into the treat maker. And then I will post it on my Instagram story like the little basic bitch I am.

The goodie also comes with two ice block moulds, adorably heart-shaped if my eyes aren’t deceiving me.

The product falls under Aldi’s Special Buys for Wednesday, 18 December (today) lasting until Saturday, 21 December. As always, stocks are limited so if you’re genuinely keen, you might want to drop by after work. It’s [checks BoM] 39 degrees today in Melbourne, a very good reason why I’m writing about frozen things. Mind over matter, my dudes.

You can check out the frozen treat maker and a whole slew of other products on Aldi’s website, right HERE.

UPDATE: I’ve fallen down a YouTube hole, somebody help me.