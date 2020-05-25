Thanks for signing up!

People on Twitter are sharing their top lockdown purchases – the one thing or things that have surprisingly made life in general so much better.

American producer and entrepreneur, Franklin Leonard, started it all off by tweeting into the void.

Has anyone made any lockdown purchases that have radically improved your quality of life unexpectedly? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 24, 2020

Hundreds replied, sharing really sweet and wholesome purchases (and life-altering decisions). But let us begin with Seth Rogen.

About half a pound of weed. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2020

A classic.

I’m going off on a tangent here but a little while ago, Rogen watched Cats for the first time… stoned. Like completely stoned. And he live-tweeted it. My personal favourite tweet from his experience was: “WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?”, closely followed by “Judi Dench looks the most cuddly.”

Moving on, our very own Benjamin Law replied: “LINEN. ROBE.” Which sounds absolutely divine.

Oh and a Nintendo Switch … (my life is ruined) — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) May 24, 2020

Law said he is playing Zelda – I assume Breath of the Wild – on the Switch.

Another person replied: “A pack of three 10ft long iPhone charges… there’s now one in almost every room and they’re long enough for charging and scrolling (while lying down).”

10 feet is about 3 and a half metres. Innovation.

Next up: a blast from the past.

Hate to be that guy, but… Peloton. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) May 24, 2020

Do you remember the Peloton ad? And then the woman who starred in it went viral? And then Ryan Reynolds cast her in one of his Aviation Gin ads? I genuinely thought this was from a year ago – it’s from December.

Here’s a winner.

We got a people hammock and then followed up with a dog hammock (ok, it’s more of a cot). Domestic tranquility ensued. pic.twitter.com/nwfCmTopWF — poguemahon (@poguemahon) May 24, 2020

And another winner.

Not really a purchase, but I sure do spend a lot of money on him! Meet Sirius, fostered 3/17, officially adopted 3/31. pic.twitter.com/fS8FVyyk56 — Sravanthi Meka (@SouthernSquared) May 24, 2020

And another winner.

I adopted a rescue puppy! It’s only been days and my mental, emotional, and physical health have already improved ???????????? pic.twitter.com/F4tXYToR8A — Ashley Bolden (@ashnbolden) May 24, 2020

This next one is just very, very relatable. I don’t have enough “casual” jumpers.

A new sweatshirt. I quickly found that I have over-invested in dress up shirts and under-invested in sweatshirts. — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) May 24, 2020

I didn’t even know this next thing… was a thing.

This small machine called a sky light. It turns any ceiling into a starry sky. And some hue light bulbs. Create a vibe in your crib. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) May 24, 2020

I bought an ice cream maker a couple of weeks ago thinking it’s the next baking bread kind of trend. Now I’m using it to make frozen margs pic.twitter.com/UMwVkJCNIq — colorado kid (@YesMrGilbert) May 24, 2020

Me.

I’ve been buying books left and right — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 24, 2020

An office chair! — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 24, 2020

You can find more replies, hundreds of them, in the thread. Also included: advice on how to refurbish furniture, gardening, baking, and drinking.

Personally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has radically improved my life in iso. Those first few weeks of lockdown would’ve sucked infinitely more without it.

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 24, 2020