People on Twitter are sharing their top lockdown purchases – the one thing or things that have surprisingly made life in general so much better.

American producer and entrepreneur, Franklin Leonard, started it all off by tweeting into the void.

Hundreds replied, sharing really sweet and wholesome purchases (and life-altering decisions). But let us begin with Seth Rogen. 

A classic.

I’m going off on a tangent here but a little while ago, Rogen watched Cats for the first time… stoned. Like completely stoned. And he live-tweeted it. My personal favourite tweet from his experience was: “WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?”, closely followed by “Judi Dench looks the most cuddly.”

Moving on, our very own Benjamin Law replied: “LINEN. ROBE.” Which sounds absolutely divine.

Law said he is playing Zelda – I assume Breath of the Wild – on the Switch.

Another person replied: “A pack of three 10ft long iPhone charges… there’s now one in almost every room and they’re long enough for charging and scrolling (while lying down).”

10 feet is about 3 and a half metres. Innovation.

Next up: a blast from the past.

Do you remember the Peloton ad? And then the woman who starred in it went viral? And then Ryan Reynolds cast her in one of his Aviation Gin ads? I genuinely thought this was from a year ago – it’s from December.

Here’s a winner.

And another winner.

And another winner.

This next one is just very, very relatable. I don’t have enough “casual” jumpers.

I didn’t even know this next thing… was a thing.

Me.

You can find more replies, hundreds of them, in the thread. Also included: advice on how to refurbish furniture, gardening, baking, and drinking.

Personally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has radically improved my life in iso. Those first few weeks of lockdown would’ve sucked infinitely more without it.

Image: Getty Images