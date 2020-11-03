State of Origin fans can all get themselves a little treat, with Menulog offering free KFC delivered on the day of each match.

The State of Origin kicks off on November 4 and will see the QLD Maroons and NSW Blues go head-to-head for three weeks of consecutive games.

According to Simon Cheng from Menulog, on major game days food orders increase on average by 20%. Which totally makes sense, because why on earth would you leave the couch and miss an integral part of the game?

READ MORE State Of Origin Officials Hastily Flipped A Decision To Can The Anthem Because The PM Got Mad

“The 2020 State of Origin series is looking a little different this year, but fried chicken and footy are still a match made in heaven!” said KFC Australia CMO Kristi Woolrych.

“To give the ultimate at-home experience for NRL fans, we’ve teamed up with Menulog and are offering free-delivery on KFC orders during all three games, nation-wide!

“So while there might be uncontrollable yelling at the TV and maybe even a few tears shed across the series, at least dinner is sorted.”

KFC bloody love the State of Origin, so much so that they’ve created a couple of cursed red and blue burgs for the Blues and Maroons.

The burgs are a colourful twist on the classic Original recipe burger – and feature two Original recipe fillets, two layers of cheese, lettuce, and a cheesy mustard sauce.

You can still get your hands on the limited edition burgers in selected stores across QLD, NSW and the ACT from now until November 11.

It will be like when you could buy green tomato sauce, which fried people’s brains despite tasting like the classic condiment. But if red and blue burgs don’t tickle your fancy, you can always opt for the classic Zinger burger.

Oh, did I mention the delivery is free? Yeah, well it’s free, so go cop that Zinger burger.

Free KFC delivery is available via Menulog through their app and website on the following days:

Game 1: Wednesday, November 4

Game 2: Wednesday, November 11

Game 3: Wednesday, November 18