Get yourself sorted for a (responsible and socially distanced) Macca’s run, because the fast-food giant is dropping a couple of new snacks onto the menu from tomorrow. Yep, it’s another new McFlurry, because we simply can’t stop treating ourselves this year, as a treat. Yep, a whole new KitKat McFlurry is coming to stores from tomorrow, and it’s bringing with it a sippable friend – the KitKat Frappé.

For a very limited time, you’ll be able to ~have a break~ with a little snack from the golden arches, with the two new treats sticking around until September. A couple of creamy and crunchy yums to pair with your double cheesy-b with extra pickles? Don’t mind if I do, kind sir.

The KitKat McFlurry will set you back $5.40, and features the classic and iconic Macca’s ice cream with crunched-up KitKat chunks swirled through, and topped with a healthy glug of choccy hot fudge. The Frappé, in all its sip-worthy glory at $5.50, is a chocolatey icy treat blended with KitKat bits, topped with whipped cream and more KitKat crumblies. Good God, that all sounds so good.

Considering the last McFlurry that hit Macca’s was a Banana Caramel one that you all went boonta for (I still cannot stand banana, don’t @ me) I’ve no doubt you’ll probably flip your collective lids for this new limited range as well.

You’ll be able to treat yourselves silly on the new KitKat McFlurry and Frappé from tomorrow (July 22) until the start of September, and you can either pick ’em up from your local Macca’s through drive-thru or takeaway – please maintain social distancing, and wear a mask, we don’t want a repeat of The Krispy Kreme Incident – or order them through McDelivery on UberEats, Deliveroo, or Doordash.

Advanced apologies to all of my exercise plans this week, we’re gonna have to put in some hard work after the damage I’m gonna do to this McFlurry.