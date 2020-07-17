A family’s nacho table is making headlines around the globe because it’s, well, a literal nacho table. Need I say more?

US TikTok user @stefherder shared the piece of delicious art last month, with the footage amassing over 500k likes (and admirers).

The feast is apparently a summer tradition, with all family members flocking to the table to get amongst the nacho goodness every family vacay.

The ‘Tok shows tin foil being placed over the table, followed by a whole garbage bag-worth of tortillas. Then it’s game, set, match.

“Each person ‘claims’ their section of the table and gets to add whatever toppings they like to that area of the table,’ Stefanie told UNILAD. ‘When the group is done eating, all you have to do is roll up the tin foil with the leftovers and crumbs and throw it away – easy clean up!’

“We all love the tradition because it’s something everyone can enjoy – even vegetarians. I love that it brings people together!”

The viral footage has been met with both admiration and fascination.

“My germ freak family could neverrrrr,” one commented.

“Spaghetti night must be interesting,” said another.

Check out the cheese-lover’s dream, below. (And yes, we must all attempt to recreate this magnificent banquet this weekend, alright?)