Hold onto your double quarter pounder medium meal with a diet coke, because just when you thought you knew everything about Macca’s, an employee has gone and spilt more workplace secrets.

McDonald’s drive-thru worker and TikToker @charlton.a (Charlton Aley) has made a TikTok revealing all the alleged saucy secrets that only Macca’s employees would know, and they’ve all truly flurried my soft serve.

For example, apparently, the people at the drive-thru can still hear you talking away even when their mics are off, and I’m shooketh.

I mean, I’ve never been sitting at the drive-thru just talking shit about people, but what if I’ve been singing out loud in my car and they’ve been listening in this whole time??? That’s quite embarrassing, I’ll tell ya what.

In his video, Aley also claims that Macca’s take a cheeky mugshot of your face to remember your order easier. Oh, and you can also order a recipe book from the fast-food joint too, apparently.

No more secret nuggy recipe that’s impossible to recreate. No more illusive Filet-O-Fish burgers. I’m recreating the whole Macca’s menu in my kitchen, if this claim is true.

You can watch the TikTok below and see the alleged secrets for yourself.

One thing to keep in mind is that Aley works in a NZ Macca’s, so things might be a little different over there.

However, it’s a known fact that most Macca’s joints have cameras that film customers in the drive-thru for security reasons. Whether they take pics of you or not is completely a mystery, but I’d say that it’s not very likely.

Now, if you need me, I’m going to be picking up some dinner treats in the Macca’s drive-thru and remaining silent as a damn mouse the entire time that I wait.

I cannot have the person taking my order listening to me belting out Carly Rae Jepsen tunes in the comfort of the driver’s seat.