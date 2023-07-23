A Teenager Has Been Taken To Hospital After A Car Caught Fire In A Macca’s Drive-Thru Overnight

A car has caught fire in a McDonald’s Drive-Thru overnight with a teenager being taken to hospital as a result of the accident.

The fire happened at the McDonald’s on Eagleby’s River Hills Road in Queensland, which is about a 25-minute drive from Brisbane. Emergency services were called to the Macca’s restaurant at around 12.30am on Sunday.

As reported by 7News, Queensland police said that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was in the BMW’s engine, within 10 minutes.

READ MORE A Car Crash That Has Killed Three People In QLD Is Being Investigated As A Homicide

A teenager had to be treated for milld smoke inhalation as a result, according to paramedics. She was taken to Logan hospital and is understood to be a Macca’s employee.

The fire is believed to have happened while a customer was waiting for the order to be ready and the police have said that the fire isn’t suspicious.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but Queensland Fire and Emergency services will be attending the scene today.

I can’t imagine how terrifying the car catching fire would’ve been for everyone involved and we’re wishing the teenage girl a speedy recovery.

Image: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images.