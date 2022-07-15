A viral TikTok doing the rounds online shows a woman climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window after the employees refused to make her meal.

Based on the gal’s tizzy lewk, it would appear that she was on her way home from a night out when she swung into the Macca’s drive-thru for a late night feed.

After the staff informed her that the kitchen was closed due to a shortage of gloves, she climbed through the window and made her way to the food.

In the video, staff can be heard asking “what are you doing?” as the woman entered the kitchen.

“I need somebody’s permission. I need to speak to the manager on duty,” the hungry, well-dressed customer said.

One of the staff responded: “I’m the manager on duty.”

“Do I have permission to learn with you? It’s a training thing,” the woman said.

It sounds low-key frightening but the staff were understandably in hysterics as this all went down.

Have a watch below and enjoy: