Macca’s has just announced the wondrous return of Cheeseburger Shaker Fries, which is – put simply – stunning because we’re all in the need for some comfort food right about now.

The Shaker Fries will be back on the menu from tomorrow, the chain has confirmed.

“Our popular Cheeseburger Shaker Fries will be returning to the menu for a limited time,” Marketing Director Jo Feeney said, “giving our customers the option to shake things up next time they order fries.”

Fuck – and I cannot stress this enough – yes.

Cheeseburger Shaker Fries first graced us with their delicious presence back in 2017 to rapturous reviews, so this inevitable return just makes sense.

It’s been a blessed time in the bites realm as of late, with Arnott’s announcing the arrival of black forest Monte Carlos and ALDI offering organic wine for less that 10 bucks this week.

There’s never been a greater time to treat yourself in the pantry department, and capitalise on all these releases, than now. Our tums deserve it. It’s been a year.