I’m just going to come right out and say it: Arnott’s have been too good to us this year. Busting out the biscuit tin at the end of a long day of travelling from one side of my one-bedroom apartment to the other is the only thing I look forward to. And thankfully, the biscuit kings have blessed us once again with a new flavour: Black Forest Monte Carlo.

Just when you thought they couldn’t possibly one-up themselves after their wildly successful desserts range (because yes, biscuits *do* need to be flavoured like other sweet treats).

The new flavour is inspired by the beloved cake. You get two chocolate coconut biscuits, filled with a delicious vanilla and cherry-flavoured cream that’s coated in jam. What’s not to love?

We’ve already copped Lamington-flavoured Iced Vovos, Mud Cake Shortbread Creams, Dare Iced Coffee Slice and stacks more since the start of isolation. At this point, you biscuit tin should loosely resemble the dessert paradise of your dreams.

Sure, you can try your hand at one of the Arnott’s at-home baking recipes they’ve blessed us with this year, but after how tough this week has been (especially for Victorians), it’s totally acceptable to eat a packet of Black Forest Monte Carlos for dinner, I won’t judge.

You can pick up the delicious Black Forest Monte Carlo from Woolies for a measly $3 per packet.