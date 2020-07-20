Are you a fan of a) KFC‘s Hot & Spicy chicken, and b) a good ol’ bowl of mac ‘n’ cheese? If you nodded eagerly to both – which I know you did – I have some blessed news… KFC has just dropped its own Hot & Spicy mac ‘n’ cheese recipe for you to make at home. (Alexa, play Hannah Montana‘s “Best of Both Worlds”.)

In celebration of Hot & Spicy’s return to the menu, KFC reckons the below DIY meal is the perfect accompaniment with the chicken. And, judging by the footage, I don’t doubt it.

Hot & Spicy is only around for a limited time (Monday 10 August, to be precise), so there’s been no greater time than now to dig up your utensils, head to the shops and whip up some mac ‘n’ cheese worthy of a spot in the MasterChef finale.

Feast your eyes and tums on the below recipe, courtesy of KFC…

Hot & Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese ingredients (serves one):

KFC Hot & Spicy Chicken

150g pasta

¾ cup milk

1 tbsp plain flour

100g grated cheese (or as much as your cheese-loving heart can take)

Fresh herbs

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp cayenne powder

¼ tsp mustard powder

Method:

Cook pasta until al dente, drain and set aside. Place ¼ cup of milk in a small bowl and whisk in flour until all the lumps are gone. Place the other ½ cup of milk in a small saucepan over medium heat and mix in the spices/hot sauce. Throw in more spice if you’re keen to heat things up a bit. Once steam is rising from the milk, whisk in the milk and flour mixture until the sauce thickens (this should take around 4 mins). Turn heat down to low and mix in the cheese gradually until all melted. Remove from heat, stir in the pasta and fresh herbs and serve in a bowl. Throw Hot & Spicy chicken on top, and dig in.

Bone app the teeth, binch.