The world is in absolute shambles right now and we could all use a bit of good ol’ fashioned comfort food. And luckily, the fried chicken kings at KFC have delivered just that with a recipe for Popcorn Chicken Nachos.

Delicious, I know.

Fried chicken and mexican food are both incredible comfort foods, but why should you have to choose between two good things? To quote the Old El Paso girl, por que no los dos?

KFC shared the recipe online, combining their iconic popcorn chicken (a favourite among fried chicken connoisseurs) with cheese, beans, guac, salsa and corn chips for a delicious comfort food recipe.

The recipe serves six people, which is the perfect amount for your five-person gathering (with a sneaky serve of leftovers for tomorrow’s lunch).

KFC Popcorn Chicken Nachos

Ingredients:

1 x KFC Popcorn Chicken

2 x 175g packets corn chips

420g can kidney beans

300g grated cheese

1 jar tomato salsa

½ a red onion

Guacamole

Fresh Jalapenos for garnishing

Method:

Layer corn chips, Popcorn Chicken, cheese and kidney beans on a baking tray.

Cook at 200 degrees in a fan-forced oven for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Remove from oven, add finely chopped onion, tomato salsa, jalapenos and guacamole.

And there you have it, the comfort ultimate food for your next Netflix binge.