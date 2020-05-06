KFC stands for Ka Fucking Ching! this weekend because the colonel has whipped 25% off the price of its entire menu.

It’s pretty handy timing considering it’s Mother’s Day this Sunday (you’re WELCOME if you forgot). Your fam will think you’re such a ledge for shouting KFC that you might even take some shine off your mum.

This zinger of a deal (thanks) is exclusively available through Menulog which means it’ll be delivered right to your door. I can practically smell the chicken salt and I write this.

All you have to do is spend $30 or more and enter the code KFC4MUM at the checkout and the colonel’s your uncle.

Offer runs from Saturday to Monday so if you wanna do the sneaky and order for Mum’s Day then again on Monday for your working from home lunch you totally can I’m not going to judge you.