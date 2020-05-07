I’ve been very, very lazy in the kitchen this iso season. And when I say lazy, I mean that pesto pasta has pretty much been the only thing I’ve made in the kitchen. Well, chef Gigi Hadid has gone and switched that all up by offering… another pasta dish. Yes, my culinary repertoire has never looked so eclectic.

Gigi posted a recipe for spicy vodka pasta, and it looks fucking delish. (She didn’t actually use vodka in hers, but this is our opportunity to go buckwild on the gear, if you catch my drift…)

READ MORE Gigi Hadid Confirms She And Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Bubba In Cute-As-Hell Video

I’m fucking peckish. Let’s dive straight in, shall we? We typed out her instructions ’cause she used some incy wincy text.

1. In a large sauce pan: heat 1/4 cup olive oil, add diced small clove of garlic & 1/4 shallot (I only had red onions tonight, so used a little less than a quarter of one). Cook ’til soft.

2. Add 1/4 cup tomato paste (I only had tomato/basil but stilll works ’cause I didn’t have basil for topping at the end!). Cook ’til darker/a bit caramelised.

3. Add 1/2 cup of heavy cream + 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes (more if you like it hotter).

“Before this step,” she added in fine print, “you would add 1 tablespoon of vodka and cook ’til almost evaporated.” Thanks Gigi – 27 tablespoons it is.

4. Keep stirring ’til combined, then season with salt and pepper. Remove sauce from heat, then cook your pasta. When pasta is done, save 1/4 cup pasta water before draining.

5. Add pasta, 1/4 cup pasta water and 1 tablespoon of butter to saucepan.

6. Stir over medium heat ’til butter has melted & sauce is saucy.

7. Add 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese and stir. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.

8. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

Gigi’s dish has been getting some rave reviews online from punters who tested it out for themselves. POPSUGAR writer Angela Law, for one, recreated the dish, and swore it was the best thing she’s cooked in iso.

Anything pasta-related immediately wins me over – as you probably gathered my pesto pasta statement – so I’ll most definitely be adding this dish to my iso repertoire…. if I don’t get too consumed with the vodka during the prep stage.