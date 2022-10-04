It is happening again. Those dastardly snack demons at KFC have brought back one of the most unholy creations to the menu for a third showing. Yep, the Popcorn Chicken Slab has returned for a hot minute this month.

The cult-fave menu item was last seen in shops back in 2020. After two years of fans demanding it, the slab has returned for a few weeks of deliciousness.

For the uninitiated, the Popcorn Chicken Slab pretty much does what it says on the lid. It’s a pack of six still-attached dinner rolls stuffed with crispy, crunchy popcorn chicken, goopy tasty cheese and BBQ sauce.

It’s meant for sharing with a couple of mates, but you and I both know that’s not going to happen in the slightest. We’re all absolutely going chaos mode and biting into that thing the way Bill Shorten eats a sausage sanga: right in the middle.

Sadly these are only available on the mainland this time around — sorry Tassie — and they’re only on the menu from today (October 4) until the 31st. Plenty of time to hoover one or two down during a rainy day couch sesh.

If you’ve got a particular hunger, the Popcorn Chicken Slab can also be rolled into a combo with chippies and a drink. Or you can go real large and cop the Slab Feast which includes a finger-lickin’ selection of Original Recipe chook, tenders and chips.

Here’s a devilish idea: get the combo and put chippies in the slab. That’s some real hacking the menu energy right there. Some serious carb-on-carb action.

Hell, get a potato and gravy and use it like a dipping consommé. Who knows when this drool-inducing chook slab will be back again so you may as well go all out, right?

Now if you’ll excuse me I have a very important lunch date/food coma with the Colonel.