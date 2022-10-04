It is happening again. Those dastardly snack demons at KFC have brought back one of the most unholy creations to the menu for a third showing. Yep, the Popcorn Chicken Slab has returned for a hot minute this month.
The cult-fave menu item was last seen in shops back in 2020. After two years of fans demanding it, the slab has returned for a few weeks of deliciousness.
For the uninitiated, the Popcorn Chicken Slab pretty much does what it says on the lid. It’s a pack of six still-attached dinner rolls stuffed with crispy, crunchy popcorn chicken, goopy tasty cheese and BBQ sauce.
It’s meant for sharing with a couple of mates, but you and I both know that’s not going to happen in the slightest. We’re all absolutely going chaos mode and biting into that thing the way Bill Shorten eats a sausage sanga: right in the middle.
Sadly these are only available on the mainland this time around — sorry Tassie — and they’re only on the menu from today (October 4) until the 31st. Plenty of time to hoover one or two down during a rainy day couch sesh.
If you’ve got a particular hunger, the Popcorn Chicken Slab can also be rolled into a combo with chippies and a drink. Or you can go real large and cop the Slab Feast which includes a finger-lickin’ selection of Original Recipe chook, tenders and chips.
Here’s a devilish idea: get the combo and put chippies in the slab. That’s some real hacking the menu energy right there. Some serious carb-on-carb action.
Hell, get a potato and gravy and use it like a dipping consommé. Who knows when this drool-inducing chook slab will be back again so you may as well go all out, right?
Now if you’ll excuse me I have a very important lunch date/food coma with the Colonel.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
KFC Is Trialling Its First Plant-Based Offering In Aus & I Can Finally Graduate From Chippies
-
Here’s Everything Disappearing From The KFC Menu As Some Stores Face COVID Chicken Shortages
-
Chris Hemsworth Chucked $73 Up A KFC Drive-Thru In Rural NSW & It’s The Roll He Deserves
-
KFC Has Brought Back Its Unholy Popcorn Chicken Slab / Burger Monstrosity & Givvus Immediately