Dust Off Yr Passport: Virgin Aus Announces Huge Sale On 500,000 Domestic & Overseas Flights

If travelling is on your 2024 vision board, you’re in luck ‘cos Virgin Australia is having a banging sale on both domestic and international flights.

On Tuesday, the Aussie-based airline announced that it dropped the prices of more than 500,000 seats to popular destinations.

According to news.com.au, for domestic flights, prices have dropped to as low as 45 bucks, and for international travel some seats are only $425.

“2024 is just around the corner and now is the time to plan ahead and score a bargain airfare with over half a million seats now available from just $45 one-way,” Virgin Australia chief commercial officer Dave Emerson said, as per the publication.

Popular locations such as the Sunshine Coast from Sydney have dropped to $69 for a one-way ticket. Another one-way flight that is a huge bang for your buck is Sydney to Launceston, with seats starting from $59. The cheapest ticket is a one-way ride from Sydney to Ballina Byron for just $45.

As reported by news.com.au, those who are looking for a cheeky tropical getaway to Hamilton Island are also in luck, as some seats are starting from $125 if you’re flying from Sydney, while Sydney to Cairns could only set ya back $129.

“Australians are looking to drive their dollar further in the current environment and this sale is giving them hundreds of thousands of great-value opportunities to travel to their favourite holiday spots next year,” Emerson continued.

“With every single Virgin Australia route now on sale, popular destinations can be booked for less than the cost of a taxi ride, so we are encouraging travellers to get in fast as these incredible fares will not last long.”

If you’re looking to turn into Pitbull and go Mr Worldwide, flights to international spots such as Bali, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa and Japan have also been reduced.

Punters from Melbourne who are looking for a trip to Queenstown can grab a seat from $425 return. If you’re in Sydney, you can also check out the New Zealand destination from $445.

Other cheap as-chips flights include flights from Brisbane to Fiji and Vanuatu, with fares starting from $509 and $569, and flights from Cairns to Tokyo (Haneda Airport) which starting from $699.

The huge sale is already live and will be ending next Monday, October 23, at midnight. It’s also worth mentioning that sale seats are from flights in between January 16 to August 29, 2024.

