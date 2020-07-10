Get thee to Queensland, because Virgin Australia just announced a massive cheap flight sale to celebrate the border reopening. And I mean MASSIVE. Huge. We’re talking half a million flights here.

Prices for one of these 500,000 tickets are as low as $85. Flights are going from almost every major city around Australia, and heading to Brisbane, Cairns, Hamilton Island, Proserpine, Townsville, Mount Isa, Mackay, the Sunshine Coast and Rockhampton.

Bums, meet those seats. The entirety of Queensland is your oyster.

Yes, even Victorians can get in on the sale, although you’ll have to wait until Queensland lets you back in. Melburnians can fly to the Sunshine Coast from $119, Sydneysiders can get to the Gold Coast from as little as $85, and Hobart residents can scoot all the sway up to Hamilton Island for just $199.

Feeling a little bit fancy? Business class tickets are also included in the sale, with plenty of tickets around the $399 mark. Not bhed, pretty good.

Travel dates range depending on the flights, but seem to start from the earliest in August this year, and stretch out till March 2021.

Virgin Australia is calling it the Good to Go sale, and it ends on Tuesday night. You have a few days to get your group sorted and your holiday leave booked, no?

Virgin Australia, you might ask? Didn’t they go under? Well, yes – the airline went into voluntary administration a few months ago, but last month was sold to private US investment firm Bain Capital. Virgin lives on.

Honestly, book that holiday, boo. You deserve it.