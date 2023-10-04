A Woman Claims Qatar Airways Staff Waited 20 Mins Before Performing CPR On Passenger Who Died

A passenger of a Qatar Airways flight has accused the cabin crew of waiting for 20 minutes before performing CPR on an unconscious woman who reportedly died during the flight.

As per 7News, 60-year-old Sharon Gordon was flying alone from Doha to Sydney on Friday after visiting her daughter in London. During the flight, Gordon was reportedly gasping for air and was found unresponsive during the journey. She later passed away.

Speaking to the network, a fellow passenger named Francesca claimed that staff waited 20 minutes before performing CPR on the Sydney woman.

Francesca claimed she woke up during the 14-hour flight when she and her husband heard a woman making a “weird noise”.

“She looked like she was sleeping, but she was making this really loud noise,” she told 7NEWS.

The fellow passenger claimed that a single member of the cabin crew checked on the woman before two others joined, but after that, they reportedly “just left”.

Francesca allege staff said “everything was alright” when they expressed their concern for the Sydney mother.

“You could see she wasn’t breathing,” she continued.

She went on to allege that airline staff only performed CPR and used a defibrillator on Gordon after 20 minutes.

“I turned around and looked at the lady and she was very pale and her lips were white,” Francesca told the network.

“At that point, my husband and I thought that she was dead.

“Why didn’t they do that a half hour earlier?”

Boeing 787, from Qatar Airways company. (Image source: Getty Images / NurPhoto)

An hour after Gordon first started gasping, it was reported that an announcement was made asking if there was a doctor or nurse on the flight.

It’s not confirmed exactly when Gordon passed, however, Daily Mail Australia reported that Gordon was moved to the back of the plane covered with a blanket. They also reported that when the plane landed, passengers were told to remain seated as emergency crews helped the Sydney woman.

Family members of the 60-year-old mother are now demanding answers from the airline, with Gordon’s husband Rob Bray, telling 7News that her loved ones are “devastated”.

Francesca added that Qatar Airways could’ve handled Gordon’s situation, claiming cabin crew “they just left her there”.

A spokesperson from the airline told the publication: “Regrettably, the lady could not be revived.



“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Qatar Airways for comment.

