Thanks for signing up!

A Queensland woman has died after choking on a lamington during an eating contest.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that the 60-year-old, who was taking part in the all-you-can-eat competition held at Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, had a seizure at 2pm while eating the lamington, subsequently causing her to choke.

The pub performed CPR on the woman before ambulance arrived.

READ MORE Four Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Australia As Officials Rush To Contact Travelers

“Sadly a lady died during the lamington eating competition….very sad day,” a pub-goer wrote on Facebook. “The pub was very quick to respond with CPR, and the ambulance rocked up working on her for over half a hour, it didn’t look good.”

The woman was eventually transported to Hervey Bay Hospital, where she passed away.

The Beach House Hotel has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.