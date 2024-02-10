‘Absolute Horror’: A Man Has Tragically Died On A Flight After Coughing Up ‘Litres Of Blood’

A passenger on board a flight from Bangkok en route to Munich has tragically died after coughing up “litres of blood” from his nose and mouth. The 63-year-old German man was travelling with his wife on board the Lufthansa A380.

A witness on board the plane who described the horrific experience to Swiss-German publication Blick explained that the man had been forced to run to catch the flight, for fear of missing it.

“[An attendant] asked him if he was okay, she was very worried.”

“[The captain] then called for a doctor over the loudspeaker – and a young, around 30-year-old man from Poland with poor English looked at the German.”

The doctor reportedly checked the man’s pulse and conducted a brief assessment, before giving the all-clear.

The patient later spat blood into a bag after being provided with a chamomile tea by the crew.

According to the witness, the plane then took off and the man’s condition worsened dramatically.

“It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming,” she explained, retelling how the plane walls quickly became coated in blood.

Flight attendants then attempted CPR on the man for half an hour, but he was tragically declared dead shortly after.

The chaos continued when the plane touched down, with the witness decrying that, “nobody looked after us, we waited two hours”.

“There was no care team there, nobody. We all had to go to a counter, where we received a 10-franc voucher.”

Since the incident, a spokesperson for Lufthansa told MailOnline, “Although immediate and comprehensive first aid measures were taken by the crew and a doctor on board, the passenger died during the flight.

“After 1.5 hours of flight time, the crew decided to return to Bangkok, where the aircraft landed normally and safely.”

“Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased passenger. Please understand that we are generally cannot provide any further details in the event of medical emergencies for reasons of privacy.”

The man’s exact cause of death has no yet been made public.