Keen to check out UK movie locations but not sure where to get started? We’ve got ya covered!

The UK does film and television REAL good — particularly period romance. Well, as they should — they have enough majestic palaces and moody moors still intact from the ye olde times, it would be alarming if they didn’t do a bang-up job of period dramas.

They also have a wealth of history to draw from, like sexy kings (well, sexy-seeming kings) and royal courts full of drama, plus loads of remote estates that no doubt saw their share of upstairs-downstairs secret relationships and angsty courtships.

We recently made a trip to the UK specifically to tour some of its best movie locations, so we could fully immerse ourselves in our fave shows and films like Bridgerton, Pride & Prejudice, Downton Abbey, Harry Potter and Outlander.

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Bath, Somerset

The town of Bath in southern England is one giant filming location for everyone’s favourite Netflix period romance, Bridgerton. Both seasons have heavily featured the beautifully preserved town, which has cobbled streets and Georgian architecture perfectly suited to the series.

Definitely wander around the Royal Crescent, which has featured as a backdrop in all Bridgerton seasons (including the upcoming Season Three), and stop at No. 1 Royal Crescent, which stands in for the Featherington residence – it’s also a museum, while the interiors weren’t used in filming, they’re still impressive.

Nicola Coughlan is the queen of my heart. (Credit: Bridgerton)

The Abbey Deli in Abbey Green was Modiste dress shop – both the inside and exterior, so stop in for a snack, too.

Holburne Museum is Lady Danbury’s house, and while they’re closed until 2026, the Bath Assembly Rooms are where the chemistry-crackling ballroom scene featuring Daphne and Simon happened.

It’s not in the series, but try to stay at The Roseate Villa – a beautiful, historic home turned into a boutique hotel that just feels like somewhere The Ton would love to promenade in front of.

Where was Pride & Prejudice filmed?

Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

If you’re visiting the UK to shuffle around at movie locations, you can’t miss Chatsworth House. Even if you prefer the 1995 TV miniseries Pride & Prejudice over the (superior, don’t argue with me) film starring Keira Knightley from 2005, the house – used in the film as Pemberley, Mr Darcy’s sprawling estate, feels so perfectly ROMANTIC.

Keira Knightly heading somewhere in a rush in Pride & Prejudice. (Credit: Pride & Prejudice)

When you arrive, you’ll first spot the mirror-like lake with the building’s facade reflected on it, and if you go during opening hours, you can tour the interiors, which were also included in the film, like the famous sculpture scene where Elizabeth Bennett stares at a marble bust of Mr Darcy and imagines making out with it, etc.

Where was Harry Potter filmed?

Blenheim Palace, Oxford

A visit to the University of Oxford (literally a whole town) is probably on your list if you’re a Harry Potter fan, since multiple locations were used there, and the famous Christchurch dining hall served as inspiration for the film. And a short drive away at Woodstock you’ll find Blenheim Palace, the home of the Churchill’s (yes, as in Winston Churchill) and also the set for Queen Charlotte, the amazing Bridgerton spin-off.

They used not just the exterior of Blenheim Palace, but loaaaads of the interiors – in fact, when we visited, they even had costumes set up in some of them, to really give you the vibes during filming. It’s a stunning building and overwhelmingly opulent, make sure you also walk all the way around to the Water Terraces, which is where they filmed the final ball. They’re just as magical in the daytime, FYI.

Also, Harry Potter fans should venture down near the bridge to the tree with the big hole in it. No, it’s not the Whomping Willow, but it was used in Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix as the setting for when Snape is bullied by James Potter and Sirius Black in a flashback.

Bless this boy. (Credit: Harry Potter)

Where was Downton Abbey filmed?

Highclere Castle, Newbury

Downton Abbey fans, get pumped. This is the home of the Crawley family, and you’ll squeal when you see it IRL. Highclere Castle knows many visitors want the Downton experience, with guided tours that run regularly through the year that are themed both around the history of the castle, and its use in film and TV.

A MUST visit! (Credit: Downton Abbey)

Basically, you can get schooled on who actually lived here, and who fictionally did. The interiors are phenomenally preserved and maintained, you’ll definitely feel like you’re Lady Mary wandering the halls.

Where was Outlander filmed?

Midhope Castle, Scotland

If you’re an Outlander fan, you cannot — CANNOT — miss Midhope Castle. It’s the real-life Lallybroch, Jamie Fraser’s family estate, and trust us when we tell you it looks exactly like you stepped onto the film set.

Unlike some of the other filming locations in the UK, it’s just the exterior that they used, so you can’t actually go inside. But man, the photos you can take under the archway entrance, imagining you’re Clare and just married the hottest guy in Scotland? Big vibes.

Mega babe Sam Heughan in Outlander. (Credit: Supplied)

Glencoe National Nature Reserve, Scotland

If the sweeping views of the opening credits make your heart soar, you’ve got to drive up to Glencoe National Nature Reserve. It’s worth exploring via the various hiking paths, which you can find out more about at the helpful visitor’s centre, but if you’ve only got time to whizz by, head to the Glenfinnian Monument, where there is easy parking and a short trail that winds up to a great viewpoint for photos.

And there you have it! A bunch of lush movie locations for you to visit when you cross the pond.

Pip pip and happy travels!

This writer visited the UK thanks to Visit Britain and Ireland Tourism.