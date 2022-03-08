Netflix’s Bridgerton has everything I need in a show. Elaborate gowns? Check. Actually sexy sex scenes? Check. Derry Girls’ “wee lesbian” Nicola Coughlan in a starring role? Check. But most importantly, it has absolutely banging Ye Olde covers of pop songs.

“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande played by a string quarter? Fucking inject that shit right into my waxy little ear holes.

Netflix has now revealed the playlist for season two and I honestly reckon it’s got even more bangers than the first season.

Bridgerton’s showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Netflix publication Tudum that each of the songs in season two were chosen for “very specific reasons”. Prithee, I am intrigued.

“Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way,” Van Dusen said.

“I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use.

“This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”

But will we get another library sex scene to a Taylor Swift song, I ask?

In the line-up is a cover of “Stay Away” by Nirvana, “Material Girl” by Madonna (personally I am THRILLED by this), “Sign of The Times” by Renaissance painting Harry Styles and Rihanna‘s third best song “Diamonds”.

Queer anthem (don’t fight me on this) “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn will feature, as will Alannis Morissette’s “You Oughts Know” and “Khabi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, the title song from the cult 2001 Indian Hindi-language movie of the same name.

You’ll also get a bit of “Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus so time to hitch those petticoats up around a big ‘ol swinging ball.

A cover of “What About Us” by P!nk is in there for your mum (because mums love P!nk).

Finally, “How Deep Is Your Love” by Calvin Harris and Disciples is in there for your little brother who pretends he doesn’t like Bridgerton but lurks at the back of the living room when you’re watching it on the telly.

Bridgerton season two, thou art full of bangers I say!

The show’s music supervisor Justin Kamps also chatted to Tudum. He explained why the show’s use of pop music is so, well, popular.

“It’s a good link for everyone to instantly recognize their own feelings in these characters that are in a very different environment than they are,” Kamps said.

“But these songs that people know immediately help connect you even more to these characters. And, obviously, they’re all dealing with feelings that everyone still deals with now.

“But I feel like that added level of the covers just helps bring people in even more and just gives it such a unique style for these dance sequences.”

According to Kamps, the Harry Styles song was the hardest to get clearance for. Personally, I can’t wait to hear it.

He did also highlight some of the covers that didn’t make it into the show, including versions of songs by Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

I would like to hear the string version of “Get Into It, Yuh”, please.

Here’s hoping for season three.

The new season of Bridgerton drops on Netflix on March 25. Prepare yourselves accordingly.