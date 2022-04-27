An unofficial Bridgerton Ball is coming to Melbourne if you’ve been looking for an excuse to buy a really expensive, really uncomfortable but really fun looking gown.

So you binge-watched Bridgerton season 2 and now have a fancy feather hat shaped hole in your life. Don’t we all. Well, a new event is looking to bring some of the spice of a Lady Whistledown pamphlet to our very own Melb.

And be honest: I think we all want to capture what Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma had in season 2 of Bridgerton mmkay. What better place to do it than a literal ball, filled with resplendent outfits and dark corners?

The ball isn’t officially affiliated with Netflix or the Bridgerton production team. Instead it’s being run by AMA Event Management. They’re the folks behind ‘A Wizardry High Tea’ which is — surprise, surprise — a Harry Potter themed high tea.

The Bridgerton Ball will be held in Melbourne’s Plaza Ballroom on Saturday September 17th at 12pm and 7pm.

According to the event description, the ball will feature food, bevvies and classic bangers played by a string quartet. So literally perfect for anyone hoping to recreate Anthony and Kate’s sexual tension-laden ballroom dances.

While this is the first Bridgerton-themed Ball to hit Australia, you’ve undoubtedly seen vids from other balls on TikTok. I certainly have and it’s making me want to spend all my money on beaded gowns.

The most famous is the The Queen’s Ball Bridgerton Experience, which is an official event run by Netflix and Shonda Rimes’ Shondaland production company.

But alas, those events only take place in the US and Canada.

There’s also an official Netflix and Shondaland event in London called the Secret Bridgerton Ball. It’s a collab with Secret Cinemas, hence the hush hush name.

If you’re keen to don a gown and hit the Ton, you can get yourself tickets to Melbourne’s Bridgerton-themed ball for $209.

Who knows, maybe you’ll meet your very own charming rake à la Anthony Bridgerton? Apparently that’s an arrogant man and not a garden tool.