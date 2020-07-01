Jetstar, queen of spontaneous energy, has begun listing August flights between Gold Coast and Queenstown.

Although deals had initially been advertised from August 1, offering one-way prices from as low as $185, flights between August 1-15 have since been scrapped. That being said, Gold Coast-Queenstown flights are still listed on the site from August 16 onwards, offering some pretty reasonable prices (Gold Coast to Queenstown on 1st Sep for $197, for example).

“The Gold Coast is one of the most popular destinations for New Zealand travellers,” said Chris Mills, CEO of Queensland Airports Limited, according to Courier Mail, “and we are looking forward to welcoming Kiwis back to our region, to enjoy all the Gold Coast and Northern NSW has to offer and for long-overdue reunions with family and friends.”

Earlier last month, it was revealed that the Queensland government was in talks to re-open international flights to NZ.

“The performance of Queens­land, the NT and, dare I say it, Tasmania, has been superior to New Zealand’s in many ways, even though we’ve done surprisingly good,” New Zealand’s Deputy PM Winston Peters had told Sunrise.

PM Jacinda Ardern also stated that “it’s up to Australia to decide whether or not they’ll go for a whole of country approach, or a state-by-state approach.”

There’s no concrete date as of yet regarding the commencement of this ‘trans-Tasman bubble’, particularly given the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, so Jetstar is most likely demonstrating some really eager, hopeful energy with its latest flight listings.

Still, if the worst case scenario is a refund, it might be worth taking a look at the flights while they’re cheap.