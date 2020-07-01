NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has confirmed that any Victorian resident found trying to enter the state from one of the suburbs included in the postcode hotspot lockdown will face hefty fines or jail time.

It’s also confirmed that New South Wales residents will also face the same penalties if they’re found entering one of the 36 suburbs named for the new stage 3 lockdowns.

Hazzard made the announcement this morning after Victorian Premier Dan Andrews revealed the new lockdowns yesterday afternoon, which will come into effect from 11:59pm this evening.

Both Victorians and NSW residents found to be entering NSW from hotspot suburbs will face up to $11,000 in fines or jail time up to six months, in a hardline attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading outside of the localised lockdown.

“Victorians living in virus hotspots have to take the Victorian and NSW health orders seriously,” Hazzard said.

“[They] should be very aware that NSW will impose additional penalties if they seek to leave their suburbs to enter NSW.”

The ABC also reported that any NSW resident returning from a known coronavirus hotspot in Victoria will be forced to quarantine in a hotel upon their return.