Now that Premier Dan Andrews has announced that 10 postcodes across Melbourne’s suburbs will return to Stage 3 lockdown restrictions from 11:59pm on July 1st, here are the hotspot suburbs it affects, what it all means, and what you’re in for if you’re found breaching the new postcode-locked restrictions.

Across the ten postcodes, 36 suburbs will be returning to stage 3 lockdowns – essentially what life was like back in March – and residents must stay at home at all times except for a small number of reasons.

Which Victorian Suburbs Are Going Back To Stage 3 Lockdown?

The suburbs across the 10 postcodes that will revert back to stage 3 restrictions from 11.59pm on July 1 are Brooklyn, Kingville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray, Alban Vale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans, Ascot Vale, High Point City, Maribyrnong, Travancore, Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens, Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie, Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park, Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana, Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West, Fawkner, Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park and Kalkallo.

How Long Is The New Postcode Lockdown In Place?

The new lockdowns will be in effect from 11:59pm on July 1, 2020, until July 29, 2020

What Are The Exceptions For Leaving Lockdown?

Dan Andrews has stressed that residents within these suburbs must stay at home, and are only allowed outside for four things: work, shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, and exercise. These exceptions are only allowed if you are unable to do these things within your home.

This new lockdown is also a strict ‘zero visitors’ rule, including family.

Andrews also urged for people to stay within their postcodes if they must leave the house, and businesses and facilities like gyms, swimming pools and beauty parlours will once again be restricted from opening. Cafés and restaurants must also revert back to only being open for takeaway and delivery.

Who Will Be Enforcing The Stage 3 Lockdown?

Victorian Police will be doing routine patrols throughout the locked-down suburbs, and on-the-spot fines will be issued to any residents found flouting the stay-at-home orders. It has not been confirmed how much the fines will be, but flouting the stage 3 lockdowns in March attracted individual fines of up to $1,652 and fines of up to $9,913 for businesses.

In a press conference held this afternoon (June 30), Dan Andrews also said that “booze bus-type checks” will be active in the main transport corridors in and out of each of the affected suburbs.

He also confirmed that anyone who is currently away from affected suburbs is permitted to see out their holiday, but must adhere to the stay-at-home restrictions once they return to their residences. Dan Andrews has also requested that all incoming international flights to Melbourne be diverted for the next two weeks, until mid-July.

What Happens If This Shutdown Doesn’t Work?

If the postcode lockdown doesn’t help to curb the number of positive coronavirus cases found in the state, Dan Andrews said that the stage 3 restrictions could once again expand to include the entire state of Victoria.