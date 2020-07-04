Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has today announced that two more postcodes have been added to the suburban lockdown across Melbourne from 11.59pm Saturday night.
Statement from the Premier on further local restrictions. pic.twitter.com/ZT9roaMwlP
— Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 4, 2020
In a press conference today, Daniel Andrews announced that postcodes 3031 and 3051 will be lockdown from 11.59pm tonight. These postcodes include Flemington, Kensington and North Melbourne.
“
Additional, nine public housing towers in those postcodes will be immediately placed under a “complete lockdown” for at least the next five days.
The nine towers include 1,345 units with approximately 3,000 residents, who will be unable to leave their residence for any reason for the next five days.
According to Andrews, at least 500 police officers will be on duty per shift to ensure the safety and compliance of residents.
There are now twelve postcodes across Melbourne in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus. Daniel Andrews delivered the following message to residents of these suburbs:
Andrews additionally urged Melburnians in non-hotspot suburbs to do the right thing in order to prevent further spreading of the virus, asking them to consent to testing if they are subject to door-knocking.
As it currently stands, the following postcodes are in lockdown: 3012, 3021, 3032, 3038, 3042, 3046, 3047, 3055, 3060, 3064 and now 3031 and 3051.
The decision comes as Victoria’s coronavirus tally hit 2,469 cases, with 108 new cases diagnosed overnight.