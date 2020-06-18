Thanks for signing up!

Well, damn: Qantas and JetStar have revealed a massive list of discounted domestic flights and special deals, billing the sale as a boost to Australia’s tourism industry.

JetStar is offering a stack of $19 fares for 22 one-way routes around the joint, including Brisbane-Sydney, Adelaide-Melbourne, and Sydney-Townsville.

Fancy spending a bit more coin? Sydney-Hamilton Island will set you back $79, and Sydney-Darwin will cost $99.

The cheapo JetStar flights cover 15 destinations around Australia, and will take off in select periods between July and October.

The sale kicks off today at 9am.

“There is huge pent up demand for air travel, with people wanting to get away after months of being stuck at home,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

If you’re keen to fly around, peep the JetStar site here.

Qantas is looking to spur demand too, offering punters triple Frequent Flyers points on every domestic flight they book between now and June 24.

The offers come as the nation gradually loosens its coronavirus lockdown protocols, which stifled domestic travel and caused havoc for Australia’s tourism industry.

JetStar is slated to reveal fares targeting Tasmania and Western Australia when there’s clearer guidance on when those states will open their borders.