Your Hot Vax Summer is officially going global because Virgin Australia just announced it’s offering tickets to up to 28 domestic and international destinations from just $49. Yiewww.

That’s right, you absolute legends. As of today, you can book some cheap ass tickets to Fiji, Byron Bay, Bali, and more. The fares can be booked for travel between and or from November 2 to June 23, 2022.

Personally, I’m looking forward to packing my suitcase and heading to Melbourne from Sydney for just $79 for a week of Hot Vax Slutmer but there’s quite a lot of options here, especially if you’re keen on visiting a delightful domestic locale in the next few months.

So, let’s get into it. Here are all the hot destinations you can go to from $49 via Virgin Australia’s new So Good sale.

The best domestic one-way tix from Virgin Australia’s So Good sale:

Adelaide to Melbourne/Melbourne to Adelaide for $79 for economy, $279 for business.

Adelaide to Sunshine Coast/Sunshine Coast to Adelaide for $79 economy, $329 business.

Adelaide to Sydney/Sydney to Adelaide for $89 economy, $279 business.

Adelaide to Cairns/Cairns to Adelaide for $109 economy, $329 business.

Adelaide to Brisbane/Brisbane to Adelaide for $114 economy, $329 business.

Adelaide to Hamilton Island/Hamilton Island to Adelaide for $179 economy.

Brisbane to Canberra/Canberra to Brisbane for $99 economy, $279 business.

Brisbane to Cairns/Cairns to Brisbane for $89 economy, $279 business.

Brisbane to Hobart/Hobart to Brisbane for $89 economy, $429 business.

Brisbane to Hamilton Island/Hamilton Island to Brisbane for $85 economy, $279 business.

Brisbane to Newcastle/Newcastle to Brisbane for $69 economy, $229 business.

Coffs Harbour to Sydney/Sydney to Coffs Harbour for $49 economy, $189 business.

Cairns to Gold Coast/Gold Coast to Cairns for $79 economy, $279 business.

Adelaide to Hobart/Hobart to Adelaide for $85 economy, $279 business.

Hobart to Melbourne/Melbourne to Hobart for $59 economy, $209 business.

Hobart to Sydney/Sydney to Hobart for $75 economy, $279 business.

Launceston to Adelaide/Adelaide to Launceston for $85 economy, $279 business.

Launceston to Melbourne/Melbourne to Launceston for $59 economy, $189 business.

Launceston to Gold Coast/Gold Coast to Launceston for $79 economy, $429 business.

Melbourne to Byron Bay/Byron Bay to Melbourne for $89 economy, $229 business.

Melbourne to Gold Coast/Gold Coast to Melbourne for $89 economy, $229 business.

Melbourne to Sunshine Coast/Sunshine Coast to Melbourne for $95 economy, $329 business.

Melbourne to Brisbane/Brisbane to Melbourne for $109 economy, $325 business.

Melbourne to Perth/Perth to Melbourne for $189 economy.

Melbourne to Sydney/Sydney to Melbourne for $79 economy, $279 business.

Sydney to Byron Bay/Byron Bay to Sydney for $55 economy, $189 business.

Sydney to Gold Coast/Gold Coast to Sydney for $79 economy, $279 business.

Sydney to Townsville/Townsville to Sydney for $75 economy, $429 business.

Sydney to Brisbane/Brisbane to Sydney for $89 economy, $279 business.

Sydney to Hamilton Island/Hamilton Island to Sydney for $129 economy, $379 business.

Sydney to Perth/Perth to Sydney for $189 economy, $999 for business (side note: JFC, that difference).

Perth to Gold Coast/Gold Coast to Sydney for $259 economy.

The best international one-way tix from Virgin Australia’s So Good sale:

Sydney to Nadi, Fiji/Nadi to Sydney for $229 both economy and business.

Melbourne to Nadi/Nadi to Melbourne for $239 economy and $875 business.

Brisbane to Nadi/Nadi to Brisbane for $239 economy, $855 business.

Sydney to Bali/Bali to Sydney for $279 economy, $719 business.

Melbourne to Bali/Bali to Melbourne for $279 economy, $719 business.

Brisbane to Bali/Bali to Brisbane for $279 economy, $825 business.

Port Hedland to Bali/Bali to Port Hedland for $239 economy, $429 business.

Sydney to Queenstown/Queenstown to Sydney for $287 economy, $662 business.

Melbourne to Queenstown/Queenstown to Melbourne for $302 economy.

Brisbane to Queenstown/Queenstown to Brisbane for $287 economy, $662 business.

Ofc, these tickets and the ability to travel overseas and domestically are only reserved for those that are fully vaccinated. International travel also isn’t back until December 21. If you are one of those hot double-dosed legends and would like to book, you can do so here.