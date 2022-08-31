Summer is fast approaching and with it a whole bevy of cheap-ass flights. I am going to have my huge holiday without breaking the bank and nobody can stop me!!

Virgin announced their Bring On Summer sale this week and nothing has excited me more than the prospect of visiting Melbourne friends for cheap. Or you know, hitting up the Gold Coast and swimming away all of my cares. Either or.

As part of the sale, there will be domestic one-way flights as cheap as $49 and return international flights from as cheap as $469. The most expenny flight on the list is Melbourne to Fiji for $579, which isn’t too bad, to be honest.

The flights are available right fkn now but you’ve gotta be quick to snag the tix — they’re very limited and the sale ends at midnight on September 5.

“Our Bring on Summer sale fares are expected to sell quickly, particularly given the strong demand we are currently experiencing for returning travellers who are booking flights to wonderful destinations in Australia and abroad,” a spokesperson for Virgin told News.com.au.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to book a Christmas getaway for cheap though, as the low-cost flights are only for dates between Jan 17, 2023 and Jan 24, 2023. I guess you can kick off the new year with a quick jaunt in Newcastle? Or maybe you can kiss Cairns hello for a couple of days? Sure the dates Virgin has set may be awkward as fuck but I’ll take a discount any way I can.

You can have a look at the flights available right here:

Domestic economy flights (one-way)

Sydney — Byron Bay $49

Brisbane — Whitsunday Coast $75

Sydney — Gold Coast $69

Sydney — Sunshine Coast $69

Brisbane — Newcastle $79

Melbourne — Adelaide $79

Melbourne — Gold Coast $79

Adelaide — Launceston $85

Adelaide — Hobart $85

Sydney — Hobart $85

Brisbane — Cairns $89

Sydney — Brisbane $89

Brisbane — Hamilton Island $95

Melbourne — Sunshine Coast $99

Sydney — Adelaide $99

Sydney — Cairns $119

Sydney — Hamilton Island $125

Melbourne — Hamilton Island $135

Sydney — Darwin $159

Perth — Darwin $195

Sydney — Perth $199

Melbourne — Perth $199

Melbourne — Darwin $199

International economy flights (return)

Gold Coast — Bali $469

Brisbane — Vanuatu $475

Sydney — Fiji $489

Brisbane — Bali $529

Brisbane — Fiji $529

Sydney — Bali $549

Melbourne — Bali $549

Brisbane — Samoa $559

Sydney — Samoa $560

Melbourne — Fiji $579

See you in the skies, friends!